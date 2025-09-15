Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Viksit Delhi CM Internship: 87 students chosen, to get Rs. 20K monthly stipend

PTI |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 01:06 pm IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the selection of 87 students for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, starting Monday. 

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.

Selected students will receive a monthly stipend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 for a three-month internship with the government.(Hindustan Times/File)
Selected students will receive a monthly stipend of 20,000 for a three-month internship with the government.(Hindustan Times/File)

Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of 20,000.

CBSE private candidates upset over removal of ‘Additional Subject’ exam option

"As many as 9,000 students applied (for the internship programme) and 87 students were selected. There was complete transparency in their selection. They will undergo a three-month internship programme with the Delhi government," Gupta told reporters.

She alleged that earlier these internships were done to satisfy political agenda and give financial benefits to only a few people.

AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025 released at apdsc.apcfss.in, check it here

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Viksit Delhi CM Internship: 87 students chosen, to get Rs. 20K monthly stipend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On