AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025 released at apdsc.apcfss.in, check it here

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can now check the final merit list on the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP Mega DSC Final Selection List 2025 out at apdsc.apcfss.in. The direct link to check is given here.

The selection list has been released for a total of16,347 vacancies. These include School Assistants (SAs), Trained Graduate Teachers, Secondary Grade Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers, among others.

Worth mentioning here, the AP DSC written examination had concluded on July 6, 2025, after which the provisional answer key was released and objection window opened.

Subsequently, the final answer key was released after reviewing objections.

The DSE Andhra Pradesh announced the Mega DSC Results 2025 on August 11, 2025.

AP DSC Selection List 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the selection list:

1. Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to titled, “AP DSC -2025 Selection List”

3. Check the selection list PDF as per your post and zone/district.

4. Download the selection list.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSE AP.