MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 7500 constable vacancies from today, direct link to apply here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has commenced the application process for the recruitment of 7500 posts of constables. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications for 7500 constable vacancies starts today. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates can click on the link given below to apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

Candidates should note here that the application window will close on September 29, 2025. The window to make corrections on application forms will be available from September 15, 2025 to October 4, 2025.

Also read: MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 7500 constable vacancies, apply from September 15

When applying, candidates belonging to unreserved categories will need to pay ₹500 per question paper as application fee.

Whereas SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh should pay ₹250 per question paper.

All candidates will have to pay an additional MP Online Portal Fee of ₹60. The portal fee for submitting the form through registered citizen user is ₹20 for all candidates.

The recruitment examination is set to be conducted on October 30, 2025.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply MP police constable recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Enter the details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review your form and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for further reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.