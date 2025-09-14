MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 7500 constable vacancies, apply from September 15

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has released the notification for the recruitment of 7500 posts of constables. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The official notification is out for recruitment of 7500 constable vacancies. Candidates can apply from September 15, 2025.

Important dates

As per the notification, following are some important dates that candidates need to remember:

Application process begins on: September 15, 2025 Applications end on: September 29, 2025 Application correction window opens on: September 15, 2025 Application correction window closes on: October 4, 2025

Also read: WBSSC Exams 2025: Over 2 lakh candidates likely to appear for teacher recruitment exam

Application fee

The examination fee for candidates belonging to different categories are as follows:

Unreserved: ₹ 500 per question paper SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 250 per question paper

Notably, all candidates will need to pay an additional MP Online Portal Fee of ₹60. Whereas the portal fee for submitting the form through registered citizen user is ₹20 for all candidates.

Also read: DDA to recruit for 1732 MTS and other posts, registration begins on October 6 at dda.gov.in

Examination timings

Date of Exam: October 30, 2025 Number of sessions: 2 First session reporting time: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM First session exam time: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Second session reporting time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 AM Second session exam time: 2:30 AM to 4:30 AM

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Important points to remember

Aadhaar registration of candidates is mandatory. Candidates must mandatorily bring original photo identity card in the examination. This can be either a Voter ID card, PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, or passport. In the absence of original photo identity card, the candidate will be debarred from appearing in the examination. It is also compulsory for candidates to bring their Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar card/photocopy of Aadhaar card along with Aadhaar number and Aadhaar VID. Aadhaar based multi-level biometric verification will be mandatory at the time of entry and during the examination. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till the reporting time of the examination. Candidates who arrive late will not be permitted inside the center. Use of electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, log tables, sunglasses, copying from papers etc. is completely prohibited in the examination room. Candidates will get their admit card for the online examination only through online application form number. Therefore, they are advised to keep the application form number safe. Candidates must bring a ball point pen to the examination center and the admit card downloaded from the Board's website for entering the examination hall.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to register

Candidates will be able to register for MP police constable recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Enter the details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review your form and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for further reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.