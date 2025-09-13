UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Medical officer, Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts in the organisation. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer and other posts

The last date to apply is October 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

⦁ Additional Government Advocate: 5 posts

⦁ Additional Legal Adviser: 18 posts

⦁ Assistant Government Advocate: 1 post

⦁ Deputy Government Advocate: 2 posts

⦁ Deputy Legal Adviser: 12 posts

⦁ Lecturer (Urdu): 15 posts

⦁ Medical Officer: 125 posts

⦁ Accounts Officer: 32 posts

⦁ Assistant Director: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹25/- for all categories except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee. The payment of fee can be done either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.