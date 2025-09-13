Delhi Development Authority, DDA has invited applications for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1732 posts in the organisation. DDA to recruit for 1732 MTS and other posts, registration begins on October 6 at dda.gov.in

The registration process will commence on October 6 and conclud on November 5, 2025. The online CBT examination will likely be held in December-January.

Vacancy Details

1. Deputy Director: 7 posts

2. Assistant Director: 35 posts

3. Assistant Executive Engineer: 13 posts

4. Legal Assistant: 7 posts

5. Planning Assistant: 23 posts

6. Architectural Assistant: 9 posts

7. Programmer: 6 posts

8. Junior Engineer: 171 posts

9. Sectional Officer: 75 posts

10. Naib Tehsildar: 6 posts

11. Junior Translator: 6 posts

12. Assistant Security Officer: 6 posts

13. Surveyor: 6 posts

14. Stenographer: 44 posts

15. Patwari: 79 posts

16. Junior Secretariat Assistant: 199 posts

17. Mali: 282 posts

18. Multi Tasking Staff: 745 posts

The official notice reads, "The detailed Notification incorporating vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment etc. will be available on website of Delhi Development Authority i.e. dda.gov.in in due course of time on the DDA website under Recruitment section which may be referred to for further details. Aspirants are informed and requested to keep updated with the DDA website for detailed recruitment advertisement." For more related details candidates can check the official website of DDA.