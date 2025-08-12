The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh has declared AP DSC Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Mega DSC written examination can check the results through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC Result 2025 declared at apdsc.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecards here

The written examination concluded on July 6, 2025. The department released the provisional answer key and opened objection window. The objections were received and once the objection window was closed, the objections were reviewed and used in preparing the final answer key.

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

AP DSC Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP DSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP DSC recruitment 2025: Selection process for Mega DSC

For School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-Special Education), selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks (80 per cent weightage) and APTET/CTET score (20 per cent) .

For Secondary Grade Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs-Special Education too), the selection will be on the basis of AP DSC (80 per cent) and APTET/CTET(20 per cent) marks.

For School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks only (100 per cent). There is no TET for these posts.

Qualifying marks for CTET and APTET are 90 for OC and EWS, 75 for BC candidates and 60 for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.