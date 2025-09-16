The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed that the CBSE Class 10 sports exam will be held with the second board exam in May 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Exam 2025: Sports exam to be conducted with second board exam in May, notice here

As per the official notice, the Board has decided that the sports exam for Class 10 will be held with the second board exam. The first board exam will be held in February 2025.

The students will have to fill out the LOC for the main exam mandatorily. The LOC (List of Candidates) for all students participating in sports events will be completed along with that of other students to ensure their eligibility to appear in the Second Board Examinations in case the exam dates coincide with their sports events.

Sports students will be allowed to appear in second examinations in the subjects whose examinations coincide with their sports event or with the journey only.

The Board will not conduct a separate sports exam after the first or second board examinations. If a sports student appears in the second Board examination and is placed in the compartment category, the Compartment Examination will be held next year in February/March.

However, the scheme of Class 12 has not changed. CBSE has clarified that for students whose journey or sports event will clash with the examination, these examinations will be re-conducted after the first examinations are over. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.