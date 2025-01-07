ISB student orders from Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto to see who delivers first. Guess who won

A student at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad held a contest between the city’s three leading quick commerce platforms to see who delivers quickest. Sneha took to X to share the results of her experiment, amusing thousands of viewers in the process. The delivery partner for Blinkit at the ISB campus in Hyderabad. (X/@itspsneha)

To kick off the contest, the ISB student placed orders on Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

The Blinkit app said her order of two protein bars would be delivered in 13 minutes. Swiggy Instamart promised to deliver her milk packet in 21 minutes, while Zepto said it would take only 8 minutes to deliver the paneer she ordered.

“Doing this random experiment at ISB campus. Ordering from all qcommerce apps together… let’s wait now to [see] who comes first,” Sneha wrote on X.

The results

Blinkit won the contest, arriving first with the order of protein bars. Sneha shared a video that shows the Blinkit delivery partner entering the campus, wearing the signature yellow uniform of the delivery platform.

As a prize for winning, he received a protein bar from Sneha and her friend. The ISB student said it took Blinkit 15 minutes to deliver the order, only 2 minutes more than their own estimate.

Swiggy Instamart came second at 20 minutes. Finally, Zepto, the platform that promised to deliver quickest in just 8 minutes, came last. Zepto took 30 minutes to deliver the order.

Sneha was seen speaking to the Zepto delivery partner in her video. He explained that he had trouble finding the exact location inside campus, which led to the delay. The Zepto store was also located far away from the ISB campus, which again contributed to the delay.

Her thread on the experiment has collected over 70,000 views and many comments.

In a follow-up post, Sneha said there was no agenda to her experiment aside from ascertaining how accurate the promised delivery timelines are.

“Some quick lessons: Promised times? Take them with a pinch of salt. Store location matters A LOT. Delivery folks deserve all the credit for making this possible,” she said.