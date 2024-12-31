Zepto VP Jitendra Bagga resigns in second top-level exit in a month: Report

Quick commerce giant Zepto’s vice-president of central operations, Jitendra Bagga, has resigned after nine months with the company, becoming the second top-level executive to leave in a month, Business Standard reported. Zepto delivery partners waiting for delivery orders. Aynan Shaikh, one of the Zepto delivery partners has alleged that new payout system is forcing them towards rash driving in order to achieve their targets, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the information.

The company also has no plans to replace him at the moment, the report added.

Bagga used to head Zepto's warehousing division, including mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects.

Prior to joining Zepto in April 2024, he had spent three years at Raymond Limited, heading its distribution and logistics function and more than 24 years at Reliance Retail before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bagga's exit comes just weeks after the company's chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned earlier this month after 11 months with the company.

Both executives left Zeptowhen the company was in the process of shifting its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

Other executives who left Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former chief business officer/chief growth officer, senior vice president of finance Ashish Shah, and Manik Oberoi, vice president of growth and retention.

It also comes in an environment of rising competition among quick commerce players.

Zepto currently has a network of more than 550 dark stores. It aims to increase this number and go public in 2025.