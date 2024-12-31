Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zepto VP Jitendra Bagga resigns in second top-level exit in a month: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 31, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Both the executives left Zepto at a time when the company was in the process of shifting its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai

Quick commerce giant Zepto’s vice-president of central operations, Jitendra Bagga, has resigned after nine months with the company, becoming the second top-level executive to leave in a month, Business Standard reported.

Zepto delivery partners waiting for delivery orders. Aynan Shaikh, one of the Zepto delivery partners has alleged that new payout system is forcing them towards rash driving in order to achieve their targets, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Zepto delivery partners waiting for delivery orders. Aynan Shaikh, one of the Zepto delivery partners has alleged that new payout system is forcing them towards rash driving in order to achieve their targets, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the information.

Also Read: Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin?

The company also has no plans to replace him at the moment, the report added.

Bagga used to head Zepto's warehousing division, including mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects.

Prior to joining Zepto in April 2024, he had spent three years at Raymond Limited, heading its distribution and logistics function and more than 24 years at Reliance Retail before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Also Read: Govt allows all-year import of laptops, tablets for 2025: Report

Bagga's exit comes just weeks after the company's chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned earlier this month after 11 months with the company.

Both executives left Zeptowhen the company was in the process of shifting its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

Other executives who left Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former chief business officer/chief growth officer, senior vice president of finance Ashish Shah, and Manik Oberoi, vice president of growth and retention.

Also Read: Digital wallet payments can now be made using any UPI app

It also comes in an environment of rising competition among quick commerce players.

Zepto currently has a network of more than 550 dark stores. It aims to increase this number and go public in 2025.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On