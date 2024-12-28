Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin?

The origins of Bitcoin, the world's most renowned cryptocurrency, are shrouded in mystery, with the true identity of its creator(s) remaining unknown. The pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto has been linked to the founder or founders of Bitcoin, who played a pivotal role in developing the cryptocurrency's technical framework, writing seminal papers, creating the first blockchain database, and launching it. Bitcoin is currently trading at $96,225.38. Representational image of the cryptocurrency.(Reuters)

Despite the Japanese-sounding name, skepticism remains, with many unconvinced that the creator is actually Japanese. Not a lot of details are known about who is the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin booms after Trump win

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $96,225.38, according to Bloomberg. This represents an increase of $528.61, or 0.55%.

However, the cryptocurrency had crossed the $100,000 mark in mid December this year, primarily driven by Republican candidate, former US President, and crypto supporter Donald Trump's win in the US elections.

Trump is pushing ahead with a promise to create a crypto-friendly environment in the US and has backed the idea of establishing a national Bitcoin reserve. Traders are banking some of the profits sparked by the Republican’s crypto cheerleading and are waiting to see if the mooted reserve is feasible.

Bitcoin has become a major player in the financial investment world, though its high volatility, marked by significant price fluctuations, is evident.

What we know about Satoshi Nakamoto?

The true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains largely unknown, but the HBO documentary ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery’, directed by Cullen Hoback, speculated that Peter Todd, a college student in 2008, might be the original creator of the cryptocurrency.

Hoback suggested in the documentary, "What if the real reason for using the name Satoshi, for the anonymity, was so that people could take Bitcoin seriously, so they could believe it was created by a famous cryptographer and not some kid still in school."

Todd, a Canadian who began contributing to Bitcoin's code in 2012, has since denied being Nakamoto, keeping the mystery of the identity alive.