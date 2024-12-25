Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP: Indore MBBS student arrested over 8 lakh ‘crypto transfer’ to Chinese gang

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2024 10:00 PM IST

The accused, identified as Vikram Vishnoi, was arrested after evidence connected him to a case of defrauding a city-based software engineer of ₹1.35 lakh.

A 23-year-old MBBS student from Madhya Pradesh's Indore was arrested for allegedly transferring 8 lakh in cyber fraud money to a gang of Chinese youths by converting it into cryptocurrency, PTI reported citing police on Wednesday.

Police said during Vishnoi's interrogation that he provided bank accounts to a gang on a commission basis for cyber fraud. (Stock) (Pic used for representation)
Police said during Vishnoi's interrogation that he provided bank accounts to a gang on a commission basis for cyber fraud. (Stock) (Pic used for representation)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi informed reporters that the accused identified as Vikram Vishnoi was arrested after evidence connected him to a case of defrauding a city-based software engineer of 1.35 lakh by placing him under “digital arrest”.

More details on the fraud

Vishnoi, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is a third-year MBBS student at the Government Medical College in Alibag, Maharashtra, according to the police.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi revealed during Vishnoi's interrogation that he provided bank accounts to a gang on a commission basis for cyber fraud. He was also connected to five Chinese youths via a group on the Telegram messaging app.

“We discovered that Vishnoi converted the cyber fraud money deposited in Indian bank accounts into cryptocurrency and transferred it to the Chinese gang. We are thoroughly investigating the gang’s role in cybercrimes in India,” said Tripathi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia stated that Vishnoi allegedly used the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to convert the fraud money and sent it via a QR code to the crypto wallet of a Chinese youth known by the alias “TLX.”

Dandotia further added, “Vishnoi has so far converted approximately 8 lakh into cryptocurrency and transferred it to the Chinese crypto wallet of 'TLX'.”

The accused reportedly communicated with the Chinese youth using a chatbot that enabled mutual translation between English and Chinese. To probe the transfer of fraud money to the Chinese gang, Indore police have contacted Telegram and Binance via email to request further information.

Recently the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against a multi-crore fraud involving the HPZ Token app and online gaming and betting platforms, which allegedly duped investors by promising to double their investments.

On December 10, the ED froze assets worth 12.5 crore, identified as Proceeds of Crime (POC), including bank balances, fixed deposits, and mutual funds, as part of its money-laundering investigation.

Searches were conducted at 11 residential and commercial premises connected to key suspects in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Gurugram, and Delhi. During the raids, the agency seized incriminating documents and digital devices, according to ED sources.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On