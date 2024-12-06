7 MBBS students suspended for ragging in Nahan medical college

Seven MBBS students of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College Nahan in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district were suspended for three months and fined ₹75,000 each after being found guilty of ragging their juniors. Seven MBBS students of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College Nahan in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district were suspended for three months and fined ₹ 75,000 each after being found guilty of ragging their juniors. (PTI File)

The institution said that after an anonymous complaint, the institutional enquiry committee found seven students of second year MBBS 2023 batch involved in the ragging of their juniors on November 26, 2024.

“These students behaved rudely with their juniors and took them to private accommodation and made them stand for a long period, used abusive language and made them complete academic assignments. They did not do any physical harm,” the college said.

The anti-ragging committee meeting held on December 3 under the chairmanship of the college principal, Dr Rajeev Tuli, decided to suspend these students from the college for three months from December 4. Also, a monetary penalty of ₹75,000 has to be deposited by each student.

The students have also been debarred from attending or representing the institution in any cultural, sports activity on regional, national and international level for a period of one year.