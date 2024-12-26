Desperate CEO’s viral thread on daughter’s rare brain tumour fuels crypto fundraiser

A CEO and a desperate dad took to social media to ask for help raising funds for his daughter’s rare brain tumour research. His plea met with a massive response from internet users, leading to one person creating a memecoin to raise funds in crypto. The CEO is raising funds for his daughter’s rare brain tumour research through a memecoin. (X/@blader)

“If you could press a button that cures your child’s brain tumor in exchange for ending your life immediately, every parent would hesitate for zero seconds before fighting to be the first to press it. The cruelest thing is that no such button exists. But there is always a move,” Siqi Chen wrote on X, adding more about the disease and research in subsequent posts.

“Uh so some random guy 20 minutes made a SOL memecoin called $MIRA to help with research fundraising and sent me half the entire supply and it's now worth like $400K and i literally don't know what to do because I certainly don't want to rug a bunch of random people,” he wrote. In a follow-up post, he added a picture that shows how the memecoin has been doing since being created.

Check out the viral X posts:

About Mira’s rare disease:

Chen wrote on the GoFundMe page that Mira is suffering from an “extremely rare and dangerous kind” of tumour called Adamantinomatous Craniopharyngioma. Though it is a benign tumour, it is located in a “ very dangerous area of the brain and associated with some of the worst quality of life outcomes out of all survivable brain tumours.”

“Though, unfortunately, there is still no cure, we have already identified multiple promising new treatments over the past few months,” Chen continued.

About the research

Chen and his wife have been working with Dr Todd Hankinson of the Hankinson Lab at the University of Colorado. The CEO said that the doctor has already started clinical trials, and Mira is on one of them. It is expected that the treatment will “slow the growth of this tumour.”