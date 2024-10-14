ISB secures 40th spot on Financial Times’ Executive MBA Ranking 2024, only Indian B-School to feature in list

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 40 globally in the latest edition of the Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2024. As per the rankings, ISB secured the 8th spot in the ‘Alumni Network’ parameter, 17th in ‘Salary Today’, and 19th in ‘Percentage of Salary Increase’. Indian School of Business (ISB) ranks 40th globally on Financial Times’ Executive MBA Ranking 2024.

Notably, ISB is the only Indian business school to feature in the list.

Highlighting the achievement, Professor Deepa Mani, the deputy dean of academic programmes and digital learning at ISB stated that the FT EMBA 2024 ranking reflects the institution’s global reputation for academic excellence, including the ability to select top talent and the world-class, research-backed teaching that learners benefit from at the school.

She said, “We are thrilled that the programme has been ranked highly for a range of employment outcomes, reflecting its strength in meeting the needs and expectations of diverse employers and helping our alumni achieve their career goals. This ranking emboldens our concerted efforts to continue to offer the best learning experience to all our students,”

As informed in a press release, alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX ) class of 2020 were surveyed for this year’s ranking.

The PGPMAX is designed for experienced professionals, senior executives, and business owners with 10+ years of work experience which aims at empowering participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools required to create, lead, and grow businesses with impact.

Worth mentioning here, the Executive MBA Ranking 2024 is based on alumni responses in six ranking criteria which include salary today, salary increase, career progress, work experience, aims achieved, and the new alumni network category, which assesses the quality of networks, rated by surveyed graduates, as informed in the official website of FT EMBA Rankings 2024.