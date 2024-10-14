Menu Explore
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce 3 AI centres of excellence on Oct 15

ANI |
Oct 14, 2024 05:39 PM IST

‘These three CoEs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be led by top educational institutions, in consortium with industry partners and startups’

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, will be announcing three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities on October 15 in the national capital.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)(PTI/File)
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)(PTI/File)

According to the Ministry of Education, to realise the vision of "Viksit Bharat," these three CoEs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be led by top educational institutions, in consortium with industry partners and startups.

They will conduct interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications, and create scalable solutions in these three areas.

This initiative aims to galvanise an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in these critical fields.

As part of the vision to "Make AI in India and Make AI work for India," the establishment of these centres was announced under Para 60 of the Budget Announcement for 2023-24.

In alignment with this, the government has approved the creation of the three AI Centres of Excellence, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 990.00 Cr over the period of FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28.

To oversee the implementation of this initiative, an industry heavy Apex Committee has been constituted, co-chaired by Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary/HE will grace the occasion, along with Directors of IITs, Heads of higher educational institutions (HEIs), industry leaders, start-up founders and senior officials from various ministries of the Government of India.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Story Saved
