Swiggy Instamart's hilarious response to user saying 'girlfriend deliver kar do'

Swiggy Instamart’s response to an X user asking the platform to deliver a girlfriend is going viral online. Swiggy Instamart may promise to deliver anything a customer wants – whether it is Juhi Chawla or Falguni Pathak (remember their famous ‘Name it, we'll get it’ ad campaign?) – but even this leading quick commerce player has its limits. Swiggy Instamart's ROFL response when asked to deliver 'a girlfriend'(REUTERS)

So when a customer asked Swiggy if they could deliver a girlfriend to his address, the company had to decline. However, the exchange has left social media users in splits.

“Ek girlfriend deliver kar do”

It all began on December 31 when Swiggy Instamart was live-tweeting about New Year’s Eve orders. At around 5.30 in the evening, Swiggy Instamart revealed that 4,779 packs of condoms had been ordered and delivered to customers.

Reacting to this piece of information, an X user wrote: “Mere pincode par ek girlfriend deliver kardo (Deliver a girlfriend to my pincode).”

The user’s request for a girlfriend caught Swiggy Instamart’s attention. The delivery service had a hilarious response to his unique request.

“Ye sab yaha nahi milta. Par lo chalo late night fee hata di hai, ek lollipop order karlo (We don’t stock all this. But we’ve waived off late night fee for tonight, so order a lollipop for yourself),” the official X account of Swiggy Instamart replied, adding an angry face emoji for added effect.

While Swiggy Instamart refused to deliver a girlfriend, the platform did have a busy New Year’s Eve, ferrying party essentials from its stores to customers. In fact, not just Swiggy but other quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket reported a huge surge in orders on December 31.

Chips, cold drinks, condoms, milk and ice cubes proved to be some of the most popular items that Indians ordered on New Year’s Eve.

