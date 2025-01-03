‘I want dictatorship of Blinkit’: People praise company’s ‘ambulance in 10 minutes' service

Blinkit has rolled out a new service that has surprised customers and created a social media stir. It is their 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurgaon. CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the service would go live with five ambulances and expressed his plan to expand to other places. Since the announcement, social media users have expressed their reactions, which include everything from shock to surprise to humour. Most have praised the company for its initiative. CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s announcement of “ambulance in 10 minutes” service has gone viral. (X/@alibinder)

How did social media react?

“This is amazing; it is a much-needed service. Kudos, Blinkit,” posted an X user. Another added, “I want the dictatorship of Blinkit.” A third posted, “I've had only a one-time experience with Blinkit, but the service was truly amazing. This will save lives. A lot of lives. Great!. “A fourth wrote, “Wow. Hats off.”

However, some social media users weren’t happy with the service and labelled it “dystopian.” Another complained that the service is available in their city but not in their area.

Here are some more reactions on X:

In CEO’s own words

Dhindsa shared that earning “profit is not the goal” for this service. In a statement, he said, “We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term."

“We are carefully scaling this service up, as it is both important and new to us. Our aim is to expand to all major cities over the next two years,” he added.

Announcement of the service

Blinkit’s CEO launched the service through a social media post. “We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app,” he wrote on X.