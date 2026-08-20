Ggm: Toddler, caretaker get trapped inside society’s lift in Sector 37D

Gurugram A three-year old child and his caretaker allegedly got trapped inside a condominium lift in Sector 37D for around 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic among residents. Residents have demanded a proper inspection of all the lifts which are being used by the residents in the condominium

The incident took place in the K tower of Edge Towers in Sector 37D’s Ramprastha City after the lift reportedly stopped between the floors, trapping the child and caretaker inside for at least 15 minutes, said residents, adding that the lift didn’t have any emergency button.

Raising concerns about the maintenance and functioning of the society’s lifts, the residents alleged that similar concerns have been reported from all the 12 towers in the society for a long time, yet no action has been taken by the maintenace team.

Ashutosh Thakur, a resident of the condominium, said the child kept crying throughout the ordeal. “This is not an isolated incident. Almost every week, someone gets stuck in the lift,” he alleged.

“Fortunately, the child was accompanied by a caretaker. But it could have been far more dangerous if the child had been six or seven years old or if a senior citizen had been trapped alone,” he said.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, said that there is no emergency bell in the passenger lift in the tower. “It raises serious issues, how can a lift be allowed to function without any emergency bell or button,” the resident said.

Residents have demanded a proper inspection of all the lifts which are being used by the residents in the condominium while alleging that they have been requesting for an inspection, however, no action has been taken from the developers’ end.

Umashankar Pandey, maintenance head of the condominium, said there was a little technical glitch in the lift.

“Our team reached within minutes to rescue the child and the caretaker. We have done our inspections and there is nothing wrong with the lift. There was a minor technical glitch, which happens sometimes, and it has been fixed as well,” he said.