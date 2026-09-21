Tackling climate change require well-structured policies, action: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said climate change is a complex challenge causing biodiversity loss, water stress and land degradation, and it will require a well-structured framework of policies and actions to effectively address it
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said climate change is a complex challenge causing biodiversity loss, water stress and land degradation, and it will require a well-structured framework of policies and actions to effectively address it.
The President was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day international conference organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on “The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics.” She stressed such a framework must ensure the active participation of not only governments and legal experts, but also the communities most affected by climate change.
“Special sensitivity towards the needs of rural and forest-dwelling societies, small farmers, women, and other vulnerable communities is crucial, as they bear the brunt of natural disasters,” she said.
President Murmu further underlined that traditional knowledge systems, along with the practices and lived experiences of local communities play a vital role in enhancing climate adaptation capacity. “We must strengthen climate resilience through people-centric and community-based adaptation approaches rooted in traditional knowledge,” she said, adding sustainable afforestation can also play a significant role in enhancing climate resilience.
“Afforestation efforts that nurture biodiversity and are aligned with local conditions can be instrumental in this regard. The true objective of sustainable afforestation is not merely planting trees, but rather restoring healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems,” she said.
Speaking about developing countries and the path they choose, the President said such countries should chart a path that enhances resilience while maintaining the pace of development.
“Commitments to responsible climate action must align with the country’s development needs and economic aspirations. They must also be technically feasible,” she noted.
The first day of the two-day conference saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also spoke of developing countries, saying they are often “unjustly blamed” for carbon emissions, despite India’s per-capita emissions being “less than half of the global average” and those of developed countries being six times higher.
On Sunday, the conference, which included experts, judges, jurists, and key stakeholders from 17 countries, also saw participation from the Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar; Supreme Court judge justice BV Nagarathna; NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava; and solicitor general Tushar Mehta.
In her speech, justice Nagarathna said environmental governance must balance development and conservation, present needs and future interests, while accounting for differentiated impacts across communities and generations.
Justice Shrivastava, in his valedictory address, meanwhile said the discussions over the two days highlighted the need to move beyond identifying environmental challenges toward building laws, institutions and partnerships capable of responding to them. “Climate action must be inclusive and equitable, particularly attentive to vulnerable communities and future generations, while environmental law must remain responsive and forward-looking, embracing technology, innovation, sustainable finance and just transition,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More