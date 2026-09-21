Angh, rooted in Nagaland's culture, selected for International Feature Film at Oscars 2027

Anghba, the last surviving chief of a deserted Nagaland village who lives with his ailing wife and son, is a witness to the region’s transformation and must guard his age-old beliefs and customs from what he believes is the incursion of a missionary who threatens his community’s existence. Theja Rio attends the premiere of 'Angh' during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. (Getty Images)

Angh captures the haunting and intimate story of a father and son, the latter increasingly seduced by the comforts of the mission. Simultaneously, the film observes the process of conversion that reframes the local culture as primitive.

Theja Rio expands on award-winning short film Made by Naga filmmaker Theja Rio and an adaptation of his own award-winning 2021 short film, the gripping, multilayered feature film, which captures a culture rarely depicted on screen, has taken a big leap: it has been selected for the International Feature Film category for next year’s Oscars after winning the prestigious Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Also Read I Vidya Balan commands as Kantha in Jailer 2, has a face-off with Rajinikanth in first look. Watch

“It is a very special moment for me and for everyone associated with the film. I am aware that it is rare for a debut film to receive this kind of recognition, and all I can say is that we made Angh with a lot of love — for the place I come from, for my people and for our culture,” Kohima-born Rio said on Sunday after the announcement.

The film, set in the 1960s, is almost entirely in Konyak.

“To see Angh connect with audiences beyond our own community has been deeply moving. I want to thank the jury for recognising our work and for giving us the opportunity to represent our country and our culture on two of the world’s most prestigious stages — TIFF’s Platform Competition and, soon, the Academy Awards as well,” he added.