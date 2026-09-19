Kamal aur Meena to Madhubala: Upcoming biopics on Indian Film Legends

MS Subbulakshmi Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari; Madhubala

One of the most revered voices in Indian classical music and Bharat Ratna awardee, M.S. Subbulakshmi’s extraordinary life is set to inspire a biopic featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, will chronicle her journey from a young musical prodigy to an internationally celebrated icon, while exploring her dedication to Carnatic music, her remarkable achievements and the woman behind the legendary voice. The project was officially launched at the Music Academy in Chennai on September 16, coinciding with celebrations marking MS Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary.

Kamal Aur Meena

Based on yesteryear actor Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, the film explores the legendary couple’s deeply personal and often turbulent relationship. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, it is being written using an archive of over 2,000 handwritten love letters and private diaries exchanged directly by the couple, offering a deeply authentic look into their lives in their own words. According to Variety, the project is currently in pre-production, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are in advanced talks with the makers to portray the two leads. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Madhubala

One of the most awaited biopics, it follows the extraordinary life, meteoric rise, and tragic decline of the legendary Bollywood star Madhubala, exploring her iconic film career, her intense relationships with late actor Dilip Kumar and late singer Kishore Kumar, and her untimely death at the age of 36. According to Variety, the project, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will feature actor Sara Arjun in the lead and is yet to go on floors.

V Shantaram

With actor Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the lead role, the film chronicles the remarkable journey of legendary filmmaker Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film traces Shantaram’s journey from the silent film era through the evolution of sound and colour. It also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a key role. An official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Ilaiyaraaja

Based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, the film stars Dhanush in the lead role. It will explore his journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to the bustling streets of Chennai, highlighting his struggles and rise to becoming a musical icon and winning prestigious civilian honours like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. An official release date is yet to be announced. RD Burman biopic