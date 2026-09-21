No move to ban politics at Kerala University: Minister

Keralam higher education minister Roji M John said on Sunday that no decision has been taken to ban student politics at Kerala University, days after a draft code on conduct of students at the university came up for discussion at a meeting of the institute’s syndicate. India News

The minister clarified that the purported code on students’ conduct was merely a draft forwarded by the legal department for discussion at the syndicate sub-committee. He slammed leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan for peddling the ”fake news” that the activities of student unions would be curtailed at Kerala University.

“I can assure you one thing. The stand of our government is very clear. Our stance is that student politics must be encouraged on campuses,” John told reporters.

The draft code had recommended restrictions on activities of political student unions including sloganeering, putting up posters, conducting dharnas and soliciting funds inside the campus. The code also allegedly gave “unfettered access” to heads of departments to take action against students violating the rules. It proposed suspension and fines for students engaged in violence on the campus.

Reports of the draft code had led to Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan taking a strident stand against the university and the state government for “planning to ban campus politics.”

John said he, along with several contemporaries and senior leaders from various parties, entered politics as a student activist. Universities cannot be restricted to teaching a syllabus or issuing degrees. If a student at the age of 18 has the right to vote and take part in a democratic process, he/she has full rights to decide the politics of their educational campus, elect union representatives and become part of leadership panels, the minister said.

“What we need on campuses is not just issuing degrees or teaching a syllabus. Students must discuss politics on campuses, understand politics and be part of the democratic process,” he said.

“That is our belief. We will not budge even an inch from that stance. Our position is that student politics must exist on campuses, with no compromise whatsoever,” John added.

John pointed out that the Kerala high court had asked universities to frame guidelines for the conduct of students following the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu at Maharajas College in Kochi. The court had said that a draft prepared by MG University in 2005 could be used as a model.

The present controversial draft had emerged after the high court’s repeated directions to Kerala University to frame guidelines. The draft included provisions listed in 2005 MG University guidelines and came up for discussion at the Syndicate sub-committee.

“Amendments would be made to the draft which would then be approved by the sub-committee and sent to representatives of student unions. After hearing their views and changes made, the sub-committee would submit it to the Syndicate. The syndicate would finalise the draft. Only then will it be an official guideline,” he said.