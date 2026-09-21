Parents seek rescheduling of HSC practicals amid clash with JEE Main

Parents of students appearing for both the Maharashtra HSC Board examinations and JEE Main 2026 Session 1 have raised concerns over a clash between the two examination schedules. Both the JEE Main Session 1 and the Maharashtra HSC practical examinations are scheduled during the same period - January 21 to 30, 2027. The parents clarified that they were not seeking any relaxation in academic standards. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Parents said the overlap could put Science stream students in a difficult situation as HSC practical examinations are compulsory and carry internal assessment marks, while JEE Main is an important entrance examination for admission to engineering programmes.

A group of parents from the state, including Pune, has appealed to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to coordinate and ensure that students do not have to choose between the two examinations.

They suggested that the State Board consider conducting the HSC practical examinations for Science students in the last week of December 2026 or the first week of January 2027, or alternatively provide a special re-examination window for students appearing for JEE Main.

They also urged the NTA to consider allowing Maharashtra students affected by the clash to opt for a later examination slot within Session 1, or ensure that students who appear for Session 2 are not disadvantaged.

The parents clarified that they were not seeking any relaxation in academic standards, but only a mechanism enabling students to appear for both examinations without losing marks or an opportunity to take an exam.

“Students have been preparing for both examinations for nearly two years. They should not be forced to compromise on either because of a scheduling clash. The authorities should consider the academic pressure on students and provide a practical solution,” said Heena Punjabi, mother of a JEE Main and HSC aspirant.

Another parent, S. Anu, said, “Both examinations are important in different ways. Students are already under tremendous academic pressure, and an avoidable scheduling conflict can add to their anxiety. The authorities should coordinate and provide a student-friendly solution.”