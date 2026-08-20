Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to be next Bangladesh President: Good or bad news for India, Sheikh Hasina?

Bangladesh has a new President-elect, veteran politician Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who belongs to the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He defeated challenger Oli Ahmed of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party by 255 votes to 88 to become President. Bangladesh's new President-elect Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was general secretary of ruling Nationalist Party (BNP). (AFP)

Alamgir's election is unlikely to be good news for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India and plans to return to her country in December this year.

Also read | Bangladesh elects veteran politician Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as president

Last month, Mohammed Shahabuddin, who took office during Hasina's rule, resigned as Bangladesh president halfway through his term following years of political turbulence. His resignation meant that Hasina, lost a trusted ally in the establishment at home.

Alamgir was a long-time secretary-general of the BNP and led the political movement against Hasina's 15-year rule. She fled the country in August 2024 during a mass uprising over allegations of authoritarian rule and corruption in the allocation of government jobs. Her party has been barred from politics since last year.

What are Alamgir's views on India? Alamgir has taken a tough stance on India previously. He once called on New Delhi to respect Bangladesh's sovereignty and democratic aspirations while stressing the importance of the two countries' historical ties.

Also Read | Dhaka should think of politics of reconciliation

In December 2024, while addressing a BNP rally in London, Alamgir criticised India over the attack on Bangladesh's Assistant High Commission in Agartala and protests outside Bangladeshi diplomatic missions, according to an Indian Express report. He also accused India of supporting Hasina, who fled to India after her government was ousted in 2024.

Alamgir has also taken a tough stand on the Indo-Bangladesh Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996, which is due to expire in December. In May this year, he said that Bangladesh's relations with India would depend on the treaty. He urged the Indian government to implement the treaty in accordance with the needs of the Bangladeshi people.

"We want to send a clear message to the Indian government that a treaty must be implemented immediately through discussions according to the expectations and needs of Bangladesh's people," Alamgir said.