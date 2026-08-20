HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 21, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Jagran Film Festival 2026 Ft. Moushumi Chatterjee, Taapsee Pannu, Bobby Deol, Imtiaz Ali, Mukesh Chhabra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sayani Gupta, and Tess Joseph
Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath
When: August 20 to 23
Timing: 9.30am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Music Ft. Dhrupad Bandhu – Manish Kumar & Sanjeev Jha
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Top Thai Brands Expo 2026
Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, Ambience Island, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 21 to 23
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Rashtra Yajna: Every Step in Service, Every Beat for the Nation – Bharatanatyam Performance to Commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Pottery Hug
Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 21
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: What Women Carry – Photography exhibition
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 16 to 20
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Halki Fati? Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: August 19
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Kala Raksha: Threads of Kutch
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: August 20 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction