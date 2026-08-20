HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 21, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 20 to 23

Timing: 9.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, Ambience Island, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 21 to 23

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

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What: Rashtra Yajna: Every Step in Service, Every Beat for the Nation – Bharatanatyam Performance to Commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram