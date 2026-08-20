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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 21, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, August 21 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 23:11:51 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#CineCall

What: Jagran Film Festival 2026 Ft. Moushumi Chatterjee, Taapsee Pannu, Bobby Deol, Imtiaz Ali, Mukesh Chhabra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sayani Gupta, and Tess Joseph

Gram it: As commuters huddled under umbrellas and navigated rain-soaked Connaught Place during Wednesday’s downpour, the Capital once again slipped into monsoon mode. The wet spell is set to linger, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a generally cloudy sky and very light to light rain for Friday, August 21. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
Gram it: As commuters huddled under umbrellas and navigated rain-soaked Connaught Place during Wednesday’s downpour, the Capital once again slipped into monsoon mode. The wet spell is set to linger, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a generally cloudy sky and very light to light rain for Friday, August 21. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 20 to 23

Timing: 9.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Music Ft. Dhrupad Bandhu – Manish Kumar & Sanjeev Jha

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Top Thai Brands Expo 2026

Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, Ambience Island, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 21 to 23

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Rashtra Yajna: Every Step in Service, Every Beat for the Nation – Bharatanatyam Performance to Commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Pottery Hug

Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 21

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: What Women Carry – Photography exhibition

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16 to 20

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati? Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Kala Raksha: Threads of Kutch

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 20 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 21, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 21, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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