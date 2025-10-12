One Indian B-school among world’s top 10 MBA programs. No, it’s not IIM-Ahmedabad

Four Indian business schools have found a place in LinkedIn’s rankings of the world’s top 20 MBA programs. Only one has made it to the top 10 – and it is not the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, typically considered first among equals when it comes to the country’s top management institutes. Check out the four Indian B-schools on LinkedIn's list of world's top MBA programs.

Unlike many other similar rankings, LinkedIn’s list is based on real-world data which analyses how many graduates of a particular program get placed, promoted, and become C-suite executives.

While publishing the MBA program rankings on September 15, LinkedIn explained: “The ranking is entirely based on real outcomes of alumni from these programs, looking at metrics like how graduates land jobs post-MBA, move up the corporate ladder and build strong professional networks.”

The top 5 MBA programs in the world

Stanford Graduate School of Business trumped Harvard Business School to take the first spot. LinkedIn found that the most common job titles among its graduates included co-founder and CEO.

Famous alumni of Stanford Graduate School of Business include Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and former UK PM Rishi Sunak.

The second spot was taken by Harvard Business School in Boston. Its notable alumni include Rahul Bajaj, Bill Ackman, Jamie Dimon and many others.

INSEAD and The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) took the third and fourth place respectively.

The fifth spot in the list went to an Indian B-school – the Indian School of Business (ISB) which has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. ISB is the only Indian school in the top 10.

The institute is famous for its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which is highly ranked globally. Unlike many traditional two-year Indian MBAs (like IIMs), ISB is also famous for its intensive one-year program, appealing to professionals with work experience.

Indian B-schools in top 20

ISB was not the only Indian institute among the top 20 in LinkedIn’s ranking. The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, bagged the 16th spot on the list, trumping IIM Ahmedabad.

IIM Ahmedabad was ranked 17th. Its notable alumni include former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, World Bank President Ajay Banga and many more.

Another B-school from India made it to LinkedIn’s rankings. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore rounded up the top 20.