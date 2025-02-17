Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business emerges as top B-School in India, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check list here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Feb 17, 2025 02:56 PM IST

FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business (ISB) has emerged as the top Indian B-School followed by IIM Ahmedabad. Check the full list here. 

The Financial Times global MBA Rankings 2025 are out, featuring the world's 100 best business schools. In the latest edition, the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton grabbed the top spot followed by the Columbia Business School in the United States.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has ranked 27th in the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. (File image)
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has ranked 27th in the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. (File image)

Interestingly, as many as eight Indian B-Schools have also made their mark in the FT MBA Rankings 2025. Among them, the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad emerged as top Indian B-School with a global rank of 27, followed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad which ranked 31st.

Also read: List of 10 free courses by IIMs on SWAYAM portal

Following are the eight Indian B-Schools to feature in the list and their rankings:

INSTITUTE NAMEFT MBA RANKING 2025
Indian School of Business27
IIM Ahmedabad 31
IIM Bangalore 57
IIM Calcutta 61
IIM Indore69
IIM Lucknow71
XLRI - Xavier School of Management83
IIM Kozhikode86

It may be mentioned here that as per Financial Times, a total of 125 schools had participated in the ranking process for the 2025 edition.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad records 100% placement of PGP class, Boston Consulting Group top recruiter

Notably, if we look at the rankings of renowned global universities, then the Harvard Business School and Cornell University: Johnson are placed together at the 13th spot, the Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore is placed in the 22nd spot, Yale School of Management is at the 24th spot and the University of Oxford: Saïd is in the 26th spot.

Also read: IIM Lucknow invites applications for PhD Program in Management, details inside

To check the list of top 100 global B-schools and their rankings, click on this direct link.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On