FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business emerges as top B-School in India, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check list here

The Financial Times global MBA Rankings 2025 are out, featuring the world's 100 best business schools. In the latest edition, the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton grabbed the top spot followed by the Columbia Business School in the United States. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has ranked 27th in the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. (File image)

Interestingly, as many as eight Indian B-Schools have also made their mark in the FT MBA Rankings 2025. Among them, the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad emerged as top Indian B-School with a global rank of 27, followed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad which ranked 31st.

Also read: List of 10 free courses by IIMs on SWAYAM portal

Following are the eight Indian B-Schools to feature in the list and their rankings:

INSTITUTE NAME FT MBA RANKING 2025 Indian School of Business 27 IIM Ahmedabad 31 IIM Bangalore 57 IIM Calcutta 61 IIM Indore 69 IIM Lucknow 71 XLRI - Xavier School of Management 83 IIM Kozhikode 86 View All Prev Next

It may be mentioned here that as per Financial Times, a total of 125 schools had participated in the ranking process for the 2025 edition.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad records 100% placement of PGP class, Boston Consulting Group top recruiter

Notably, if we look at the rankings of renowned global universities, then the Harvard Business School and Cornell University: Johnson are placed together at the 13th spot, the Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore is placed in the 22nd spot, Yale School of Management is at the 24th spot and the University of Oxford: Saïd is in the 26th spot.

Also read: IIM Lucknow invites applications for PhD Program in Management, details inside

To check the list of top 100 global B-schools and their rankings, click on this direct link.