IIM Lucknow invites applications for PhD Program in Management, details inside

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow’s Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) 2025 is open for admissions and interested candidates can submit their applications by February 23, 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted based on their exam scores and invited for a selection interview.

IIM Lucknow’s PhD program offers a wide range of research specialisations, including:

Agri-Business Management

Business Sustainability

Communication

Decision Sciences (OR/Stats)

Business Environment (Economics)

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource Management

Information Technology & Systems

Marketing Management

Operations Management

Strategic Management

Also Read: Saudi educator known for charity and prisoner work wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize

“The PhD program at IIM Lucknow nurtures intellectual curiosity and scholarly excellence, providing an environment that challenges conventional boundaries and inspires innovative thinking. Our doctoral candidates are equipped with the tools to pioneer impactful research, address complex real-world challenges, and emerge as thought leaders who drive meaningful change in academia, industry, and society at large," said Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow.

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s degree or its equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks

Or

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (or a four-year graduate degree) with at least 65% marks

Or

Professional qualifications like CA, ICWA, or CS with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks and a B.Com. undergraduate degree

Or

A two/three-year full-time classroom-based PGDM from any of the IIMs with a minimum CGPA of 6/10 or 60%

Applicants must also have a valid score in one of the exams including, CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR), with scores from the last two years being accepted as valid, informed IIM Lucknow.

Also Read: CBSE board exam 2025 begins tomorrow, dress code, items allowed, exam day instructions

Selection Process:

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted based on their exam scores and invited for a selection interview. Candidates holding qualifications from IIMs may be exempt from taking an exam and can apply directly.

“Graduates of our PhD program have diverse career paths. In the past, many alumni have pursued academia, securing faculty positions at top management institutes worldwide. Others have excelled in corporate roles across Marketing, Finance, HR, and Strategy sectors, leveraging their advanced analytical skills. Additionally, some have chosen public sector careers, contributing their expertise to public policy institutes, research organisations, and government bodies to address critical societal challenges," said Prof Pushpendra Priyadarshi, Chairperson, Doctoral Program in Management.

IIM Lucknow’s PhD program offers full tuition waivers, semi-furnished 1BHK accommodation, a generous monthly stipend, contingency grants, and a one-time computer purchase grant for doctoral scholars. Scholars also receive funding for case writing, field research, professional memberships, family health insurance, and travel support for conferences, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025: Perfect Scorer Shiven Vikas Toshniwal stays away from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter