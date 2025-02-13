JEE Mains 2025: Perfect Scorer Shiven Vikas Toshniwal stays away from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

JEE Mains Results 2025: Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, a student from Ahmedabad, has achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 exams. A dedicated student of Lakshaya International School and a four-year classroom program student at Bothra Classes, Shiven attributes his success to focused preparation, conceptual clarity, and strong support from his family and teachers. Interestingly, unlike many students of his age, he has no social media presence, choosing to devote his time to academics and personal interests like lawn tennis and solving Rubik’s cubes. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal scored a perfect 100 in JEE Mains 2025. He emphasises conceptual learning over memorization and credits his family and teachers for their support.

In this interview with Hindustan Times Digital, he shares insights into his preparation strategy, study schedule, and mindset that helped him excel in this tough exam:

How are you feeling after achieving a 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2025?

I am very glad, and getting a very good score after hard work is truly mesmerizing. It has been possible because of the support of my family and teachers.

Tell us about your background?

I live in Ahmedabad with my maternal grandparents, as my parents, both doctors, live in Kutch. I am a four-year classroom student at Bothra Classes.

What about your schooling and subjects of interest?

I am a student of Lakshaya International School (CBSE). My favourite subjects are Mathematics and Physics. To maintain good health, I also play lawn tennis.

Have you always been good at mathematics and physics, or did you put in special efforts?

I participated in school Olympiads from early classes, which developed my interest in these subjects. My parents also come from a science background, and they guided me at each step from an early age.

Can good mathematical skills come naturally to a child, or can they be developed?

I believe they can be developed through practice.

What tips would you give students who want to improve in Mathematics and Science?

If students are interested in mathematics and science, they should focus more on understanding concepts than just memorizing formulas. Concepts and ideas matter much more in practical life. Regular practice and dedication set an aspirant apart.

Do you plan to appear in the second session of JEE Main 2025?

Yes, even though I have secured a good percentile, appearing in the second attempt will provide me with new learning experiences. The atmosphere of attempting the paper among many students is different, and I want to prepare for JEE Advanced, which follows a similar setup.

How did you prepare for JEE Main, and what is your strategy for JEE Advanced?

I started preparing in Class 9 when I enrolled in a four-year classroom program at Bothra Classes, Ahmedabad. My teachers guided me on all the topics. Now, I will focus entirely on JEE Advanced.

How many hours did you study daily? Did you use social media?

I had a clear plan for what topics and chapters to cover daily. I do not use social media or have Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter accounts. I only have a Gmail ID.

What advice do you have for students preparing for JEE?

Students should not fear competition but face it with courage. It boosts morale and self-confidence, which is crucial since JEE Main and Advanced are highly competitive exams.

What was your study schedule for JEE Mains?

In the last two to three months, I took a lot of mock tests and solved papers from previous years to get an idea of how to attempt the paper efficiently. Reading NCERT textbooks and lab manuals for Chemistry is also essential for JEE Main. I studied 4-5 hours daily apart from school and coaching, and on weekends, I revised the topics taught during the week.

Who do you credit your success to?

My parents, grandparents, and teachers at Bothra Classes supported me academically and morally.

Why do you want to join IIT, and what are your future aspirations?

Since Grade 9, my goal has been to get into an IIT for engineering. IITs offer many opportunities to explore different fields. As for my long-term aspirations, I haven’t thought that far ahead yet.

What are your hobbies apart from your studies?

I play the piano and solve Rubik’s cubes as recreational activities.