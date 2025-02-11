JEE Mains 2025 results declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scorecards here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Mains session 1 can check and download their scorecards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 results live updates Notably, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the results, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

Notably, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Following this, this JEE Mains 2025 provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2025 and candidates could challenge the initial key till February 6, 2025.

Candidates had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question to submit an objection.

Subsequently, the NTA released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer key on February 10, 2025. In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1.

JEE Mains 2025 results: Here's how to download

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Mains 2025 session 1 scorecards. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your JEE Mains 2025 session 1 results will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

