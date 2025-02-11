NTA JEE Mains session 1 result announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 11, 2025, announced the result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 result live updates. JEE Main also serves as the screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from different categories to clear the JEE Main exam can appear for JEE Advanced.

Candidates who appeared for paper 1 can check the result notification and download their scorecards from the official website.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination held twice a year. Those who clear this test can apply for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private technical education institutions.

The first session of JEE Main was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. Between days 1 and 5, the agency conducted the test for paper 1 (BE/BTech) in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) paper was on the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm). The result of the second paper has not been announced yet.

Ahead of the result announcement, the agency released the provisional answer key for paper 1 and invited objections from candidates.

Subject experts reviewed the objections and dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts from the final answer key. As per the rules, all candidates who appeared for the test during a shift where questions have been dropped will get full marks for those questions.

The second session of JEE Mains is scheduled for April 2025 and the online registration process is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A candidate can appear for one or both sessions of JEE Mains in a year. In an event where a candidate takes both sessions, his/her best out of the two NTA scores will be considered for the all-India rank list.

The JEE Main 2025 AIR list will be prepared and released only after the session 2 examination. Candidates should regularly check the NTA websites (jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in) for updates about the exam.

