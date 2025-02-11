JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Has NTA announced session 1 result? What we know
JEE Main 2025 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the official notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result, 2025. A Google search for the “JEE Main result” shows a link with the caption “Results for JEE(Main)-2025 Session-1 is Live!”. When clicked, it shows a ‘500 Internal Server Error’. ...Read More
The official website for JEE Main session 1 result is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The agency said in the exam's information bulletin that the session 1 result will be announced by February 12.
On Monday, the NTA released the final answer key of JEE Main session 1, paper 1.
NTA has dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1 from the final answer key. As per the rules, if a question is dropped, full marks for that question will be awarded to all candidates.
How to check JEE Main session 1 result when declared
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Open the session 1 scorecard download link.
Enter the requested information and log in.
Check and download your result.
NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning was held on the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Paper 1 result expected first
As seen in the past years, the agency is most likely to announce the JEE Main session 1 result for paper 1 (BE/BTech) aspirants first.
The result of paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is usually announced after paper 1.
However, candidates shoul
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Toppers list will be shared
In the JEE Mains result notification, the National Testing Agency will share the names of overall, state-wise, category-wise and gender-wise toppers in the session 1 examination. The notification will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in and at nta.ac.in.
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: What if two candidates get full marks in the Enginerring paper
If two or more candidates obtain the same NTA score in the JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech), ties will be resolved in the following order:
The candidate with a higher NTA score in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by
The candidate with a higher NTA score in Physics, followed by
The candidate with a higher NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
The candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by
The candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics, followed by
The candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test, followed by
The candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry.
If the tie remains even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: 12 questions dropped from final answer key
The NTA has dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts from the final answer key. All candidates in those shifts will get full marks for the dropped questions.
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Is session 1 result out?
The NTA has not yet released the official notification for the JEE Main session 1 result.
A result link accessed on the official website is showing an internal server error. Therefore, it is not yet confirmed whether the result has been announced or not.
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Result link available but showing error
A message displayed on the official website reads, ‘Results for JEE(Main)-2025 Session-1 is Live!’
However, the result link is showing an internal server error.
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Session 1 scorecards today or tomorrow
The National Testing Agency (NTA) in the JEE Mains information bulletin said the result of the session 1 will be announced by February 12. Therefore, the result is expected today or tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in.