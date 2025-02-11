JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Has NTA announced session 1 result? What we know

JEE Main 2025 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the official notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result, 2025. A Google search for the “JEE Main result” shows a link with the caption “Results for JEE(Main)-2025 Session-1 is Live!”. When clicked, it shows a ‘500 Internal Server Error’. ...Read More

The official website for JEE Main session 1 result is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency said in the exam's information bulletin that the session 1 result will be announced by February 12.

On Monday, the NTA released the final answer key of JEE Main session 1, paper 1.

NTA has dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1 from the final answer key. As per the rules, if a question is dropped, full marks for that question will be awarded to all candidates.

How to check JEE Main session 1 result when declared

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the session 1 scorecard download link.

Enter the requested information and log in.

Check and download your result.

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning was held on the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).