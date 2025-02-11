JEE main results 2025: 10 key takeaways from JEE main 2025 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 2025, which was conducted in computer mode in 13 languages, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates The exam, originally scheduled for June 18 last year, was finally conducted between August 26 and September 5. (HT)(Representative Image)

The JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the JEE Mains Results 2025 announced on February 11, 2025

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), 14 candidates secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech)

With regards to the number of male and female toppers, 13 male candidates and 1 female candidate secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech)

There are a total of 44 candidates in the state-wise toppers list. These candidates have NTA score that ranges between 100 and 90.06976

Among the candidates that scored NTA 100, SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA of ANDHRA PRADESH is the only female candidate to secure NTA 100.

NTA informed that the results of 39 candidates were not declared as they were found to be indulging in unfair means

Rajasthan has the highest number of candidates who have scored NTA 100

12 General Category toppers scored 100 NTA as per the result released by the agency

Candidate Parth Sehra is the topper from the ST category with an NTA score of 99.97

Kotipalli Yaswanth Satwik who graduated class 12 from Andhra Pradesh is the GEN-EWS Category topper with 99.9968125 NTA score.

DAKSH who graduated class 12 from Delhi (NCT)is the OBC-NCL Category topper with 100 NTA score. Shreyas Lohiya who graduated class 12 from Uttar Pradesh is the SC Category topper with 100 NTA score. Harshal Gupta who graduated class 12 from Chhattisgarh is the PwBD Category topper with 99.9545990 NTA score.

To check the results, candidates need to furnish their Application Number followed by their Password.

