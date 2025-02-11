Menu Explore
JEE main results 2025: 10 key takeaways from JEE main 2025 results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2025 07:27 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 2025, which was conducted in computer mode in 13 languages, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates

The exam, originally scheduled for June 18 last year, was finally conducted between August 26 and September 5. (HT)(Representative Image)
The JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 results out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to download scorecards

Here are 10 key takeaways from the JEE Mains Results 2025 announced on February 11, 2025

  • As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), 14 candidates secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech)
  • With regards to the number of male and female toppers, 13 male candidates and 1 female candidate secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech)
  • There are a total of 44 candidates in the state-wise toppers list. These candidates have NTA score that ranges between 100 and 90.06976
  • Among the candidates that scored NTA 100, SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA of ANDHRA PRADESH is the only female candidate to secure NTA 100.
  • NTA informed that the results of 39 candidates were not declared as they were found to be indulging in unfair means
  • Rajasthan has the highest number of candidates who have scored NTA 100
  • 12 General Category toppers scored 100 NTA as per the result released by the agency
  • Candidate Parth Sehra is the topper from the ST category with an NTA score of 99.97
  • Kotipalli Yaswanth Satwik who graduated class 12 from Andhra Pradesh is the GEN-EWS Category topper with 99.9968125 NTA score.
  • DAKSH who graduated class 12 from Delhi (NCT)is the OBC-NCL Category topper with 100 NTA score. Shreyas Lohiya who graduated class 12 from Uttar Pradesh is the SC Category topper with 100 NTA score. Harshal Gupta who graduated class 12 from Chhattisgarh is the PwBD Category topper with 99.9545990 NTA score.

To check the results, candidates need to furnish their Application Number followed by their Password.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 results declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scorecards here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
