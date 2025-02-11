Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Mains 2025 results out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to download scorecards

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2025 05:27 PM IST

A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question had to be paid by the candidates to submit an objection.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025, on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 results live updates

In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, paper 1.(HT file)
In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, paper 1.(HT file)

About the exam:

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

About provisional answer key and raising objections:

JEE Mains 2025 provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2025, and candidates were asked to send in their request to challenge the initial key till February 6, 2025. A non-refundable fee of 200 per question had to be paid by the candidates to submit an objection.

Direct Link to check JEE Mains 2025 results

Eventually, NTA released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer key on February 10, 2025. In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, paper 1.

Steps to check JEE Mains 2025 results:

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Mains 2025 session 1 scorecard.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your JEE Mains 2025 session 1 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 results declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scorecards here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On