JEE Mains 2025 results out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to download scorecards

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025, on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 results live updates In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, paper 1.(HT file)

About the exam:

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

About provisional answer key and raising objections:

JEE Mains 2025 provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2025, and candidates were asked to send in their request to challenge the initial key till February 6, 2025. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question had to be paid by the candidates to submit an objection.

Eventually, NTA released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer key on February 10, 2025. In the final answer key, the NTA dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, paper 1.

Steps to check JEE Mains 2025 results:

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Mains 2025 session 1 scorecard.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your JEE Mains 2025 session 1 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

