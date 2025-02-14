CBSE board exam 2025 begins tomorrow, dress code, items allowed, exam day instructions

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 and 12 final exams from tomorrow, February 15. On the first day, Class 10 students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Class 12 students will appear for the Entrepreneurship paper in the same shift. CBSE board exam 2025 begins tomorrow(Handout)

Admit cards for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams have been released through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

This year, the CBSE expects around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The board has released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.

CBSE board exam 2025: Instructions for candidates