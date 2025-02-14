CBSE board exam 2025 begins tomorrow, dress code, items allowed, exam day instructions
On the first day, Class 10 students will take English (Communicative/Language and Literature) papers. Class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship paper.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 and 12 final exams from tomorrow, February 15. On the first day, Class 10 students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Class 12 students will appear for the Entrepreneurship paper in the same shift.
Admit cards for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams have been released through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.
This year, the CBSE expects around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
The board has released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.
CBSE board exam 2025: Instructions for candidates
- Read the information given on the admit card and follow them on the exam day.
- Before answering questions, read the instructions given on question papers and answer booklets.
- Regular students must bring the admit card along with the school identity card. Private students have to bring the admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof.
- Other items allowed inside the exam hall are transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.
- Stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.
- Communication devices such as mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, etc. are not allowed.
- Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.
- Unless the student is diabetic, any eatable item (opened or packed) are not permitted.
- Dress code: Regular students must wear school uniform while private students can wear light clothes.