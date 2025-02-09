CBSE Board Exams 2025: 'Will questions be asked from board's sample paper?', here are your important FAQs answered

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is all set to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025 from February 15 onwards. With less than a week left for the examinations, students are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation regime and give their best shot in the ensuing exam. CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check some of the important FAQs answered by the board. (File image)

Now, its natural for students to have important queries with regard to the examination. Like for instance, will marks be deducted if you exceed the word limit? or, are pre-boards marks carried in the final results?

To make it simpler for students, we have curated 10 important frequently asked questions (FAQs) as provided in the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and the suggestions/answers offered by the board. These are as follows:

1. Are any marks given for good presentation?

As per the CBSE, while no separate marks are given for presentation, it is recommended that the answers are neat, well organized with important points underlined.

2. Does failing in pre-board examination, mean one cannot appear in the Board examination?

As per the board, pre-boards help students to know how well they are prepared for the Board examination. A student cannot be detained from appearing in the Board examination if otherwise eligible.

3. I get very tensed when my friends tell me that they have revised the entire syllabus 2-3 times. I have not yet completed even once

In such situations, the board advises student not to panic and simply focus on their preparation. They should draw a daily time table and be regular with their practice.

4. Are pre-board examinations marks considered in the board examinations?

According to CBSE, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks.

5. Are whiteners and gel pens allowed in board exams?

While using whitener is not permitted in board exam, students are allowed used blue or royal blue ink gel pens.

6. Are marks deducted for exceeding the word limit and spelling mistakes, especially in the language papers?

As per the CBSE, no marks are deducted for exceeding the word limit. However, for spelling mistakes and other errors, there is deduction in marks in the language papers.

7. Will questions be asked from the Board’s sample paper?

The board states that sample question papers only help students know the design, pattern and types of questions. However, questions in the examination may be from any part of the syllabus. Therefore students are advised to prepare thoroughly from the entire syllabus.

8. Are there important chapters which students should prepare to score good marks?

CBSE does not advise students to do selective study for examinations. The Board has prescribed syllabus in every subject. Students are expected to study thoroughly from the entire syllabus and understand the concepts in order to score good marks in examination.

9. What to do if a student's writing speed is slow and deters him/her from completing the paper?

To improve writing speed, the CBSE advised students to write answers and practice. Additionally, before writing any answer during exam, they should organise their ideas and try to write answers in points, if short of time. They should not omit an entire question.

10. Many times it is heard just before the examination that the paper has leaked and question papers are available on social media.

The CBSE strongly advises students not to pay attention to rumours and unverified news. The board has has a fool proof system of conducting examinations. In case students come across misinformation, they should immediately contact the board by e-mail or phone.

It may be mentioned here that the Class 10 final exams will end on March 18, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. Exams for both classes will be held in single shifts, starting at 10:30 am.

This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

For more such FAQs, click on this direct link.