CBSE to conduct student mental health workshop on February 12, link to participate available at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct student mental health and well being workshop on February 12, 2025. The participation link is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE to conduct student mental health workshop on February 12, link here

Principals, Counselors, and Wellness teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region can participate in this workshop. It will be held on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Venkateshwar International School, Section 10, Dwarka, New Delhi—110075. Those who will attend the workshop will have to arrive by 9.30 a.m. for pre-workshop formalities.

The official notice reads, "To strengthen these critical skills, CBSE is organizing an Offline “Workshop on Promoting Student Mental Health and Well-Being” for Principals/ Counselors / Wellness Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region. This workshop will provide participants with practical strategies on how to identify mental health issues and provide necessary psychological support to students effectively."

The key topics to be covered in the workshop include mental health—the need for an hour, early identification of signs and symptoms of mental health issues, crisis intervention, and hands-on techniques.

As per the official notice, participation will be limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis. The confirmation email will be sent to the selected participants.

How to participate

To participate in the workshop, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on Workshop notice link available under latest news section.

3. A pdf file will open where the google form link will be available.

4. Click on the google form link and fill the application form.

5. Click on submit and keep a screenshot of the same.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination will begin on February 15, 2025. The admit card for Class 10, 12 examination have been released and is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.