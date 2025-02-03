CBSE Admit Card 2025: Class 10, 12 admit cards out at Pariksha Sangam portal, here's how students can collect it

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards or hall tickets for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Schools can go to the board's website, cbse.gov.in and log in to the portal to download admit cards for their students. CBSE Admit Card 2025: Class 10, 12 admit cards have been released at the Pariksha Sangam portal(Official website, screenshot)

As admit cards are available through school login only, students can not download their admit cards directly from the board's website. They have to visit schools to collect the document.

CBSE admit card 2025 direct link

CBSE admit card 2025: How can schools download hall tickets

Go to cbse.gov.in.

Open the pariksha sangam portal.

Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page.

Select Schools (Ganga).

Open the pre-exam activities tab

Open the admit card, centre material link for main exam, 2025.

Enter the login details and download the admit cards.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15. Class 10 final exams will end on March 18, and Class 12 exams will end on April 4. Exams for both classes will be held in single shifts, starting at 10:30 am.

This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The board has recently released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Notice on exam ethics released; check items allowed, banned, dress code & more

These are the items allowed inside a CBSE board exam centre-

For regular students: Admit card and school identity card

For private candidates: Admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof

Stationery items: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser.

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle.

Metro card, bus pass, money

The following items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall-

Stationery items: Textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Communication device: Mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, etc.

Other items: Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc.

Any eatable item (opened or packed) except for diabetic students.

Any other items which could be used for unfair means.

As per the CBSE board exam dress code, regular students must wear school uniform while private students can wear light clothes.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Doing these things could get your exam cancelled, check UFM rules, penalties