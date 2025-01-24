CBSE Board Exam 2025: Notice on exam ethics released; check items allowed, banned, dress code & more

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to make Class 10 and 12 students aware of board exam ethics. CBSE Board Exam 2025: Important notice on exam ethics released

CBSE will conduct Class 10, 12 board theory exams for around 44 lakh students and for 204 subjects February 15 onwards.

In a letter addressed to school principals/heads and centre superintendents, the board said it expects all board exam students to be aware of ethics, rules and instructions issued by CBSE.

The board has asked schools to:

Read the guidelines and penalties for unfair means (UFM) to the students. Brief students and parents about exam ethics and penalties. Inform students that they should not spread or believe in rumours that can impact the smooth conduct of the exam. Remind students not to carry any banned items to the exam centre. Brief deployed exam officials.

If the board finds a student in possession of banned items, such as electronic devices, or if a candidate spreads rumours about the exam, his/her current and next year's exam will be cancelled.

CBSE board exam 2025: Allowed, banned items and dress code

List of permitted items

Admit card and school identity card (for regular students)

Admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof (for private students)

Stationery items: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser.

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle.

Metro card, bus pass, money

List of banned items

Stationery items: Textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Communication device: Mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, etc.

Other items: Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc.

Any eatable item (opened or packed) except for diabetic students.

Any other items which could be used for unfair means.

Dress code

For regular students: School uniform

For private students - Light clothes.

The board has also shared the list of unfair means under various categories and penalties that can be imposed. Check details here.