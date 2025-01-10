CBSE Admit Card 2025: How can Class 10, 12 students collect hall tickets when the board releases it

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin Class 10 and Class 12 board exams (theory) from February 15. The board will release admit cards for the theory papers on the Pariksha Sangam portal at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Admit Card 2025: Admit cards for Class 10, 12 board exams will be released at the Pariksha Sangam portal at cbse.gov.in(PTI Photo/For representation)

CBSE will release the board exam admit cards school-wise. Students have to collect it from their schools.

They cannot download individual admit cards from the CBSE website.

CBSE board exam 2025: How can schools download admit cards

When released, schools can download the CBSE board exam admit card by following these steps-

Go to cbse.gov.in. Open the pariksha sangam portal. Click on continue on the next page. Select Schools (Ganga). Open pre-exam activities Open the admit card, centre material link for main exam, 2025. Enter the school login details and download the admit cards.

About CBSE board exam 2025

CBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on February 15 and end on March 18. Class 12 exams will also begin on February 15 but end on April 4.

Exams for both classes will be held in single shifts, starting at 10:30 am.

While preparing the CBSE Board exam datesheet, a sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by students in both classes.

CBSE has prepared the date sheet for more than 40,000 subject combinations ensuring that no two subject examinations fall on the same day.

This is the first time CBSE announced theory exam dates 86 days before the start date of the examinations.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025.

CBSE practical examinations and internal assessments in winter-bound schools were held from November 5 to December 5. In all other schools, these examinations started on January 1.

For more updates about CBSE board examinations, students/parents should regularly visit the board's official website.