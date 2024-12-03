CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Guidelines and SOPs that need to be followed, check notice and details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued a set of guidelines and SOPs for the conduct of Practical Examination 2025. The official notification can be accessed on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Check the guidelines and SOPs that should be followed during the conduct of the practical exams. (HT Photo)

The notice informed that the board has issued the guidelines and SOPs “to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures of both classes 10 and 12.

The notice also states “Schools are requested to comply with the directions given in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and complete the assessment as per schedule. Please also ensure that correct marks are uploaded on the web-portal. Correct uploading of marks can only be done by checking the maximum marks assigned to Practical Examinations/Project/internal Assessment of the subject as given in Circular No. No. CBSE/Coord/ Marks distribution/163685/2024 dated 23/10/2024. The Practical Answer book has an additional feature where both the Internal and external examiner need to provide an undertaking that correct data has been uploaded on the portal by them.”

Notably, the practical exams are scheduled from January 1, 2025, to February 14, 2025. For winter-bound schools, the practical exams began on November 5 and would conclude on December 5, 2024.

Few important guidelines:

DATES FOR UPLOADING OF MARKS

The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/internal Assessments need to be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.

ENSURING ERROR-FREE UPLOADING

While uploading the marks, schools, the Internal Examiner, and the External Examiner (as the case may be) should ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Schools and examiners, while awarding/uploading marks, should also keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment as per guidelines issued by the CBSE. The Practical Answer book has an additional feature where both the Internal and external examiner need to provide an undertaking that correct data has been uploaded on the portal by them.

REGULAR STUDENTS

Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments will need to be conducted for the regular students sponsored through L.0.C of Classes X and XIl, based on the eligibility/bonafide status of the student(s). The schools shall immediately contact the regional office in case the names of any of the students are missing from the list of students in any of the subjects.

PRIVATE STUDENTS

The Marks of Practical Examinations/Project/internal Assessments marks in respect of private students shall be awarded as per the policy of the Board in accordance with the Examination Bye-laws. In case the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments are to be conducted again that will also be done as per the policy of the Board in accordance with the Examination Bye-laws. All Private candidates be informed about the Board's policy in this regard.

UNFAIR MEANS

Students found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with examiners with the objective of influencing them in any way whatsoever or using any other undesirable means for taking undue advantage during exams/assessments will be deemed to have used/attempted unfair means. Examiners are required to report at once about such cases along with complete facts/papers/witnesses to the concerned Regional Office. Further, activity by any stakeholder affecting the sanctity of the assessment will be considered an unfair means activity and action will be taken by the Board.

BOARD'S RIGHTS TO CANCEL THE PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

In case, it is observed that directions of the Board have not been complied with by the schools, the Board reserves its right to cancel the Practical examination. Board can reconsider Practical examination under its own supervision, the notice stated.

NON-DISCLOSURE OF MARKS

The marks awarded to the students in the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment have the same sanctity as the marks scored in the Board's Annual Theory Examinations and therefore shall not be disclosed to the students or any person under any circumstances, the CBSE stated.

To read the full notice, click on this direct link

It may be mentioned here that the CBSE released the datesheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams on November 20, 2024. This is the first time CBSE datesheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the state of the examinations.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, and the CBSE Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2024. The examination for both classes will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

CBSE will conduct Class 10, 12 board examinations for 44 lakh students across the country and abroad this year.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.