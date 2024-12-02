Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CLAT 2025 answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2024 04:09 PM IST

CLAT 2025 answer key has been released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below.

The Consortium of National Law Universities, CNLU, has published the CLAT 2025 answer key on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Common Law Admission Test can download CLAT 2025 answer key from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 answer key live updates

CLAT 2025 answer key has been published at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.
CLAT 2025 answer key has been published at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD CLAT 2025 ANSWER KEY

Along with the answer key, the CNLU has also activated the window to raise objections for those candidates who wish to challenge the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections till December 3 up to 4 PM.

The Common Law Entrance Test was held on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The exams for CLAT UG and CLAT PG were held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination was conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories, the CNLU stated in an earlier notice.

A total of 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants had appeared for the test, the notice added.

CLAT 2025 Answer key: How to check

To download the CLAT 2025 answer key, candidates may follow the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. Click on the CLAT 2025 tab available on the home page.
  3. Open the CLAT 2025 answer key download link.
  4. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.
  5. Check the CLAT 2025 answer key displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and keep printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On