CLAT 2025 answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download here

The Consortium of National Law Universities, CNLU, has published the CLAT 2025 answer key on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Common Law Admission Test can download CLAT 2025 answer key from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 answer key live updates CLAT 2025 answer key has been published at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Along with the answer key, the CNLU has also activated the window to raise objections for those candidates who wish to challenge the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections till December 3 up to 4 PM.

The Common Law Entrance Test was held on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The exams for CLAT UG and CLAT PG were held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination was conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories, the CNLU stated in an earlier notice.

A total of 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants had appeared for the test, the notice added.

CLAT 2025 Answer key: How to check

To download the CLAT 2025 answer key, candidates may follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on the CLAT 2025 tab available on the home page. Open the CLAT 2025 answer key download link. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. Check the CLAT 2025 answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep printout of the same for future reference.

