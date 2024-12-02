CLAT 2025 Answer key live: CNLU to release answer key at 4 PM, here's how to download from consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2025 Answer key live: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 answer key on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 4 PM. When released, candidates can download CLAT 2025 answer key from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be to raise objections to the answer key between December 2, 4 PM and December 3, 4 PM....Read More
The official notification reads, “The Consortium will release the Provisional Answer Key on its official website on Monday, 2nd December 2024, at 4:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 4:00 PM on 2nd December 2024 and will close automatically at 4:00 PM on 3rd December 2024.”
Notably, the Common Law Entrance Test was conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The exams for CLAT UG and CLAT PG were held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
As per the CNLU notice, the examination was conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories. “The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test,” the notice informed.
Paper analysis:
Amitendra Kumar, Product Head, CL-LST, had shared after the conclusion of the exam that the CLAT paper reflected a decreased level of difficulty, and maintained the same exam pattern for the second consecutive year, consisting of 120 questions that were to be attempted in 2 hours.
According to Kumar, the overall difficulty level of 2025 exam was easy to moderate compared to the previous years.
CLAT 2025 answer key: Here's how to download
- Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the CLAT 2025 tab.
- Open the CLAT 2025 answer key download link.
- Enter your credentials and log in.
- Check and download the CLAT 2025 answer key.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
