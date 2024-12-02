CLAT 2025 answer key released, here's how to download from consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 answer key on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates can download CLAT 2025 answer key from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 answer key live updates CLAT 2025 answer key released, Check the steps to download from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CLAT 2025 Answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the home page, click on the CLAT 2025 tab. Open the CLAT 2025 answer key download link. Enter your credentials and log in. Check and download the CLAT 2025 answer key. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can raise objections from December 2, 4 PM to December 3, 4 PM.

The Common Law Entrance Test was conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The exams for CLAT UG and CLAT PG were held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to the CNLU notice, the examination was conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories.

It stated that the exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test,” the notice informed.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.