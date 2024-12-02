JEE Advanced 2025 date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s when examination will be conducted and other important details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on Monday, December 2. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the time table and other important details on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in two sessions, each spanning three hours. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and Paper 2 will be held from 2: 30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The official notification reads, “The JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be conducted on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.”

Earlier, IIT Kanpur shared the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025.For Indian nationals, there are five eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced – performance in JEE Main 2025, age limit, number of attempts, appearance in Class 12 examination and earlier admission at IITs.

Moreover, recently the Joint Admission Board (JAB) decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion for the JEE Advanced, allowing candidates to attempt the exam only twice.

All other conditions of the exam will remain same as announced on November 5, as per the board.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025 at jeeadv.ac.in.