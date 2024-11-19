JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria: JAB restores old rule of only 2 attempts instead of 3

JEE Advanced: The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, allowing candidates to attempt the exam only twice. JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria: JAB restores old rule of only 2 attempts (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Earlier this month, the board announced that candidates will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced three times in three consecutive years.

The board meeting on November 15 decided to revise this point in the eligibility criteria and go back to the criterion of only two attempts, which has been followed since 2013.

All other conditions of the exam will remain same as announced on November 5, the board said. Here's a look at what are the other requirements to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025-

Performance in JEE (Main) 2025: Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech paper (paper 1) of JEE Main 2025.

Here's the category-wise distribution of candidates (including horizontal reservation for PwD candidates)-

Open: 1,01,250

General-EWS: 25,000

OBC-NCL: 67,500

SC: 37,500

ST: 18,750

The total number of candidates may be slightly greater than 2,50,000 in the presence of tied ranks/scores.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST and PwD candidates are eligible for five years of age relaxation in the upper limit.

Appearance in Class 12 examination: Only those who for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible for JEE Advanced 2025.

Earlier admission at IITs: A candidate who has been admitted to an IIT course listed in JoSAA business rules are not eligible for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled after joining are also not eligible. Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in the IITs for the first time in 2024 are eligible.

Further, those who were allotted a seat by the JoSAA previously but did not report/withdraw or had the seat cancelled before the last allotment round are eligible.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts JEE Mains, the screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced, said that there will be no extension of the application deadline. Candidates must submit forms for JEE Mains by September 22.

The agency will provide a window between November 26-27 for making corrections to the application forms.

