JEE Main 2025 Registration: No extension of last date to apply, correction window from November 26 to 27, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 is November 22, and there will be no extension of this deadline. However, those who apply before the deadline and need to make changes to their forms will get a correction window between November 26 to 27. JEE Main 2025 Registration: No extension of last date to apply, correction window will be given, says NTA (Unsplash)

Therefore, candidates who want to attempt JEE Main 2025 session 1 must register and submit their application forms on or before the deadline. It is advised that they register before the last date to avoid any technical issue.

Also read: NTA JEE Mains 2025: Session 1 registration ends next week, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The agency has also shared the fields which candidates are allowed to edit during the JEE Main 2025 correction window.

Candidates are not allowed to change their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs. Therefore, they should be extra careful while filling these fields.

They can change any one of the following details-

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

They are allowed to change all these fields-

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category

PwD status

Signature.

Candidates can also change the paper, medium of examination and preference of exam cities.

NTA said that exam cities will be allotted based on the permanent and present addresses of the candidates. The agency said it is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidates.

Also read: IIT Kanpur, MoE launch free 45-day SATHEE course for JEE Mains 2025 prep

If the application fee increases due to a change in the form, candidates must pay it during corrections, and fields will be updated only after the payment.

However, if the fee decreases after correction, the agency will not provide refund to the candidates.