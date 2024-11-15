Menu Explore
NTA JEE Mains 2025: Session 1 registration ends next week, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 15, 2024 06:02 PM IST

NTA JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 registration ends next week. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the NTA JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 registration process on November 22, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can check the direct link on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the exam city slip will be available by the first week of January 2025. The admit card will be available on the website three days before the actual date of the examination.

KSET Admit Card 2024: Karnataka SET hall ticket out at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

The JEE Mains Session 1 examination will be held between January 22 to January 31, 2024. The examination will be held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates can apply for the Session 1 examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. They will also be able to apply for Session 2 separately along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued.

Direct link to apply for NTA JEE Mains 2025

NTA JEE Mains 2025: How to apply online

To apply for JEE Mains examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NTA JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI Services. Processing charges and GST, as applicable, are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
