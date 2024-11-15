KSET Admit Card 2024: Karnataka SET hall ticket out at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released KSET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KSET Admit Card 2024: Karnataka SET hall ticket out, download link here

The written test will be held on November 24, 2024. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be two papers in the examination, Paper I will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions and carry a total of 100 marks, and Paper II will include 100 objective-type compulsory questions, with a total marks of 200. All questions of Paper II will be compulsory, covering entire syllabus of Paper II.

Candidates will mark their responses to questions in Paper I and Paper II on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) sheet provided with the test booklet.

KSET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The general category candidates need to score minimum 40 percent in both papers taken together, whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PWBD and other reserved category candidates will need to score 35 percent in both papers.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any modern electronic equipment, gadgets, pagers, mobile phones, Bluetooth, markers, white fluid, calculator, wireless sets, bits of paper, books/ note etc. into the examination hall. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.